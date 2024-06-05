Sen. Bob Menendez’s son wins New Jersey House primary amid father’s corruption trial

Rep. Rob Menendez (D-N.J.) will win the Democratic nomination for another term in his House seat representing New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Menendez held off primary challenges from Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and businessman Kyle Jasey for the nomination and will be the heavy favorite to win two more years in the House in November in the solid Democratic district.

Menendez faced a much more trying primary this year than for his first election in 2022 amid the legal battles surrounding his father, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.). The elder Menendez is in the midst of a federal bribery trial on a wide range of charges.

The congressman is not involved in any of the allegations facing his father, but he faced criticism from detractors who accused him of benefitting from his last name, clearing the way for him to have been elected to the House in the first place with widespread support from the New Jersey Democratic establishment.

Bhalla, who was viewed as the more serious challenger to Menendez with Jasey more of a longshot, made those accusations a focal point of his campaign. Menendez and Bhalla differed on a few policy issues, but Menendez’s connections to his father consumed much of the primary.

But Menendez was able to get by with the nomination. Throughout his campaign, he sought to highlight his work for the district and constituent services to convince voters that he deserved two more years in Congress.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.