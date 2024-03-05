Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new obstruction charges in NYC bribery case after associate flips

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was hit with more charges in his Manhattan bribery case Tuesday, days after one of his co-defendants flipped.

The embattled senator is newly accused of obstruction of justice and plotting to obstruct justice for allegedly funneling a cover story to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to explain why an associate shelled out thousands of dollars to the senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, for a new Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Menendez’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him, among other allegations, of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government from his powerful role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and further abusing his position to advance Qatari interests in exchange for gold bullion bars, flashy watches, and Formula 1 tickets, along with other lavish gifts.

Jose Uribe, a former Garden State insurance broker charged alongside Menendez and his wife and two others last fall, on Friday pleaded guilty to conspiring to bribe Menendez in exchange for his help quashing criminal investigations into two associates, honest services wire fraud, tax evasion, obstruction of justice and related charges.

The rewritten indictment against Menendez and his codefendants filed in Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday was updated with details from Uribe’s Friday plea hearing, including an alleged conversation with Menendez’s wife the day he received a subpoena. After investigators requested information about the car payments in June 2022, Uribe said he met Nadine Menendez at a Marriot Hotel to discuss a cover story.

Nadine asked “Uribe what he would say if law enforcement asked him about the payments he had made for the Mercedes-Benz Convertible. Uribe responded that he would say those payments had been a loan, and [Nadine] said that sounded good,” prosecutors wrote in Tuesday’s new filings.

The feds allege that the senator issued checks to his wife to pay back the bribe money to make the loan appear legitimate and that the cover story was relayed to prosecutors by lawyers for Uribe and the Menendezes.

Per his plea agreement, Uribe has agreed to cooperate against Menendez and testify at his trial slated for May 6.

This developing story will be updated.