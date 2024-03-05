Sen. Bob Menendez accused of obstruction in another federal indictment

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Tuesday indicted Sen. Bob Menendez once again, accusing the New Jersey lawmaker of having his former lawyer "make false and misleading statements" to investigators in a years-long corruption probe.

The latest indictment says that in December 2022, Menendez wrote checks to businesspeople to repay car and personal loans. Prosecutors said in court papers that the couple "wrote checks and letters falsely characterizing the return of bribe money...in an effort to interfere with an investigation."

The latest charges against Menendez come a day after the judge overseeing his case denied his effort to have evidence against him, including cash and gold bars, suppressed.

The senior senator from New Jersey and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are accused of accepting bribes over several years. They have pleaded not guilty.

But one of the three businesspeople who were charged in the corruption scheme, Jose Uribe, reversed his plea last week and is cooperating with authorities.