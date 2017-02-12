Sen. Bernie Sanders Calls President 'Delusional,' 'Pathological Liar'

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m. EST — Sen. Bernie Sanders later tweeted though he disagreed with former President George W. Bush all the time, he never called him a pathological liar.

Original story

Sen. Bernie Sanders called President Trump “delusional” and a “pathological liar” Sunday, who is using his outrageous statements to distract from economic issues.

Sen. Al Franken said some members of Congress, including Republicans, have called the president crazy.

“We have a president who is delusional in many respects, a pathological liar,” Sanders, I-Vt., said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding that will make it very difficult for Congress to work with him.

“I know it sounds — it is very harsh. But I think that’s the truth.”

Franken, D-Minn., in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” repeated a comment he made Friday night on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” that several of his Republican colleagues had wondered aloud whether Trump has mental health issues.

“It's not the majority of them. It's a few,” Franken said Sunday.

“In the way that we all have this suspicion that — you know, that he's not — he lies a lot. He says thing that aren't true. That's the same as lying, I guess. He — you know, 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally. There was a new one about people going in from Massachusetts to New Hampshire. And, you know, that is not the norm for a president of the United States, or, actually, for a human being.”

Sanders said Trump “is backtracking on every economic promise that he made to the American people when he told workers and senior citizens he was not going to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.” To distract from that, Sanders said Trump focused the country on immigration.

“He is appointing Wall Street bankers, the same people he told us he would oppose, to very high positions. Gary Cohn has gotten a $250 million severance package from Goldman Sachs. He is now the main financial advisor. So we're talking a whole lot about dividing the American people up. We're supposed to hate Muslims. We're supposed to hate Latinos. We're supposed to hate blacks,” Sanders said.

Sanders cited Trump’s promise to “clean the swamp” of Washington politics.

“Well, guess who’s running the swamp right now?” Sanders asked. “The same exact Wall Street guys from Goldman Sachs who were there in the past. So we’re all talking about who do we hate tomorrow? Is it the Muslims? Is it Latinos? Who are we supposed to hate?”

Sanders said Trump’s claim of 3 million to 5 million illegally cast votes is ridiculous.

But Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller agreed with his boss, maintaining on ABC’s “This Week” that “voter fraud is a serious problem in this country.”

He alleged that anyone who has been around New Hampshire politics knows thousands of illegal voters are bused in for elections.

“I can tell you that this issue of busing voters into New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who’s worked in New Hampshire politics. It's very real. It’s very serious,” he said without offering any evidence.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., jumped in, tweeting a denial of Miller’s allegation.

Miller continued: “The reality is, is that we know for a fact, you have massive numbers of noncitizens registered to vote in this country. Nobody disputes that. And many, many highly qualified people, like Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, have looked deeply into this issue and have confirmed it to be true and have put together evidence.”

Calling the president “100 percent correct,” Miller said the White House has provided “enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state, dead people voting, noncitizens being registered to vote. George, it is a fact and you will not deny it, that there are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country, who are registered to vote. That is a scandal.”

A statewide audit of votes in Michigan found 31 of the nearly 4.8 million people voted twice in the Nov. 8 election.

