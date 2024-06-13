Semitrailer stuck on Portrero Road shutters rural route between Camarillo, Newbury Park

A semitrailer stuck on Portrero Road Thursday morning is expected to keep the rural route closed until at least 10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to the situation around 7:30 a.m. when a truck was apparently stuck at a hairpin curve, according to initial reports. Portrero Road runs between Newbury Park and Camarillo.

The truck appears to be stopped about 2 miles from CSU Channel Islands. CHP said on social media it would take about two hours to remove the truck.

CHP's incident site shows a tow truck had arrived as of 8:30 a.m. and was working to unravel the mess.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Semitrailer stuck on Portrero Road shutters rural route