Seminole Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man with dementia

Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies and other authorities are searching for a 73-year-old man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility near Altamonte Springs on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Bob Kealing said officials are concerned for his health because outdoor temperatures soared into the high 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nagy Abdel Maseh was reported missing from the facility, on the 1100 block of West Lake Brantley Road, just south of Sand Lake Road. He is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeved checkered shirt and gray pants.

Kealing noted that the residential neighborhoods in that area of west Seminole are crisscrossed with a network of pedestrian trails. Maseh may have taken one of the trails.

Anyone spotting Maseh should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

“We have been searching everywhere; in the woods, along the trails,” Kealing said. “We would really like to find him.”