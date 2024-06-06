Seminole County deputies identify second gunman in Cabana Live shooting

Seminole County deputies say they’ve identified the second person who was seen firing a gun during a shooting that injured 10 people at a local events venue.

The State Attorney’s Office recently made the decision to charge 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr. as an adult for his role in the April 27 shooting at the Cabana Live club in the Port of Sanford. He faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Surveillance video from inside the club shows two people fighting before Bouie pulls a gun and fires multiple shots into the crowd.

Since the shooting, deputies have said another man could be seen in the surveillance video pulling a gun from his pocket to shoot back.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators have since identified the second shooter as a 20-year-old man from Tallahassee. They’ve sent their information about him to the state Attorney’s office who will decide whether he will be charged.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was among the 10 people injured in the shooting.

In the surveillance video, Dell can be seen standing between the two gunmen.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said an entertainment promoter invited Dell to attend the event, but Dell had no other connection it.

Deputies say it’s still unclear how Bouie was able to get into the event at his age or how he acquired the gun.

