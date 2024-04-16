Semi vs. semi crash closed Interstate 70 for hours on Monday afternoon; no serious injuries

PERRY TOWNSHIP − The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 164 on Monday afternoon.

A Freightliner, driven by Ronnie McNeely, 58, of Crestview, Florida, was traveling westbound on I-70 when he lost control, crossed the median and overturned onto the I-70 eastbound blocking both lanes. A Peterbilt, driven by Joseph Martin, 40, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, was eastbound on I-70 and attempted to avoid McNeely but struck the Freightliner.

Both drivers were treated at the scene by Perry Township EMS and I-70 eastbound was closed for several hours due to a large amount of food-grade material being spilled onto the interstate.

Assisting on the scene were Perry Township Fire Department and EMS, New Concord Fire Department, Muskingum County EMA and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Semi vs. semi crash near Zanesville closed Interstate 70 for hours