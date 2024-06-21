Garbage truck rolls over on southbound I-5 in Kent

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A garbage truck has rolled over onto its side in the northbound HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Kent.

According to the video from the scene, it appears the truck crashed through the Jersey barrier.

According to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson, there were no major injuries.

Drivers in the area should look for alternate routes and prepare for delays.