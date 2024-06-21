Garbage truck rolls over on southbound I-5 in Kent

A garbage truck has rolled over onto its side in the northbound HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Kent.

According to the video from the scene, it appears the truck crashed through the Jersey barrier.

According to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson, there were no major injuries.

This is the collision SB 5 near SR 516. Amazingly no injuries. Expect long delays for the cleanup. Two SB lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/QssGMkKNkE — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 21, 2024

Drivers in the area should look for alternate routes and prepare for delays.

🚨UPDATE: The two left HOV lanes are blocked on SB I-5 at SR 516 in #Kent for a semi rollover.



⚠️Seek alternative routes & prepare for delays. https://t.co/iGzS2ypXkf pic.twitter.com/xs5zQ5SEqm — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 21, 2024