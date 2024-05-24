Semi truck rollover closes Highway 14/Highway 52 ramp

May 23—ROCHESTER — A rolled semi-truck has closed the ramp from Highway 14 to southbound Highway 52 in Rochester.

Emergency crews were on the scene Thursday, May 23, 2024, afternoon after a semi rolled over around 1 p.m.

The semi and box trailer were on their side just off the roadway. It is unknown if there are injuries.

The ramp was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

The Rochester Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Rochester Fire Department assisted at the scene.