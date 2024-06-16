Semi-truck full of ice rolled over on K-16

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Traffic is back open after a semi-truck rolled over in Jefferson County on Saturday, June 15.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a semi-truck rolled over on K-16 near 178th Street.

According to law enforcement at the scene, the Artic Glacier Ice truck’s passenger’s side dipped off the pavement causing to over compensate and slide across the highway.

No passengers were injured.

