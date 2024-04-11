Semi truck crashes into SLO fire hydrant, sending plume of water spraying into sky

A semi truck crashed into a fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon, sending a plume of water spraying several feet into the air.

At about 1 p.m., a semi truck struck a fire hydrant outside of a laundromat on California Boulevard near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver was not injured, but the crash did damage the fire hydrant.

A photo of the incident showed water spewing out of the fire hydrant several feet into the air — producing a geyser taller than the surrounding buildings and trees.

By 1:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department had repaired the fire hydrant.

