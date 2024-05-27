Semi truck crash blocks southbound lanes of US-19 in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi truck crash is blocking the southbound lanes of US-19 in Palm Harbor.

The 64-year-old driver fell asleep near the intersection of US-19 and Curlew Road (SR 586) and crashed into a construction zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.







The truck was hauling palm oil. The driver, who is from Bristol, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

