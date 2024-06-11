UPDATE: Semi carrying over 150 pigs overturns, closes ramp to I-70 in Montgomery Cty.

UPDATE @ 7:00 a.m.

A semi carrying over 150 pigs overturned and closed the ramp to Intestate 70 Tuesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Semi truck carrying pigs overturns, closes ramp to I-70

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and Englewood firefighters were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned semi on the ramp from State Route 49 to I-70.

Firefighters told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the semi was carrying 150-200 market-sized pigs when the semi hit the Diamond Mill Bridge over State Route 49.

They also said a majority of the pigs would be euthanized.

The semi-driver was critically hurt and taken to the hospital.

The ramp from State Route 49 to Interstate 70 is closed and not expected to reopen for several hours.

Video and photos show pigs on the road following the crash.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

State troopers have closed a busy ramp to Interstate 70 after a semi carrying pigs overturned on Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and police officers were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned semi on the ramp from State Route 49 to I-70.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the ramp is closed and there are reports of livestock loose.

An iWitness7 viewer sent us a photo on social media showing pigs loose on the road.

Firefighters tell News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that a semi overturned and there are at least 60 pigs loose on the road.

She says some pigs are hurt and could hear some of them squealing.

