Semi-truck carrying meat incinerated by massive fire on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

A large fire tore through a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and causing heavy traffic delays.

The fire was first reported on the southbound side of the 5 in the truck route near Roxford Street in the Sylmar/Granda Hills area around 12:20 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates the semi collided with another big rig, causing one to immediately catch fire.

A very large fire tore through a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and causing heavy traffic delays. (Sky5)

“One male driver successfully escaped his burning cab, and passing motorists stopped to help extinguish the flames on his clothes and body,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

“He appears to be badly burned,” Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett noted.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with “critical” burns, authorities said.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze for nearly 40 minutes before it was contained. The big rig, which was carrying meat, was a total loss.

Hazmat crews spent the afternoon cleaning up spilled fuel and oil from the truck route.

Southbound traffic coming from the Newhall Pass came to a halt due to the crash and fire, which was visible from across the entire San Fernando Valley, Prickett said.

The official cause of the crash has not been released.

