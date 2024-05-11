Semi rollover closes Highway 14 near Winona

May 10—HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Houston man was injured in a semi rollover crash on U.S. Highway 14 between Stockton and Winona on Friday morning, May 10, 2024.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jordan Patrick Kleist, 23, of Houston was driving west on Highway 14 when the 2010 Peterbuilt Tractor semi truck rolled on its side and entered the south ditch.

Kleist was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The highway has been closed for several hours. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a detour for both directions is in place until 2 p.m. Friday.

The Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff's Office, Goodview Police Department, Winona Fire Department, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Lewiston Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash.