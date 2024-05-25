UPDATE: Contraflow lane reopens after semi fire shuts down highway in Harrison Twp

UPDATE @5:47 a.m.:

The Contraflow lane on I-75 Southbound is reopened, but the rest of the interstate remains closed while crews continue cleaning up after a semi caught fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed tow trucks are on scene removing what is left of the semi.

>> Ohio kindergartner chosen as state winner of 2024 Doodle for Google contest

While the contraflow lane is open, the rest of the interstate will be closed until further notice.

We will update as we learn more information.

INITIAL REPORT:

A semi-truck fire shut down the highway in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Around 2:16 a.m. crews were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near the Keats Drive off-ramp on reports of a crash

Crews found that a semi-truck had caught fire near Wagner Ford Rd.

>> Police seeking help identifying person of interest in Laundry Mat incident

No one was in the semi when it caught fire, and no injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

OHGO is reporting that all lanes are closed on I-75 Southbound at Neff Rd/Wagner Ford Rd due to a crash, while crews are working.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.



