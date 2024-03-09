Semi cab parked in driveway catches fire in Preble County

A semi-cab parked in a driveway caught fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.

Eaton Fire and EMS were called to the 1500 block of Toby Rd in Preble County around 2:15 a.m. on reports of a semi on fire.

A Semi cab that was parked in the driveway had caught fire, according to Preble County Dispatch. The cab was not attached to a trailer and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information is available.