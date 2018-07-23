Selma Blair Says Fired Director James Gunn Should Be Rehired

Actress Selma Blair shared an impassioned pledge of support Sunday for fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, telling Disney and Marvel to rehire him.

“This man is one of the good ones,” she wrote in a tweet steering followers to a Change.org petition to restore Gunn to the helm of the blockbuster superhero series. (More than 170,000 people had signed as of Monday morning.) Disney dismissed Gunn from the franchise’s third installment last week after right-wing Twitter followers called attention to jokes Gunn posted about pedophilia and rape on Twitter years ago. Gunn apologized, saying the taboo humor was intended to be provocative.

Blair― a victim of sexual harassment who was encouraged by Gunn to step forward in her claims against director James Toback as the Me Too movement gained steam ― thanked Gunn for “decency and your evolution as a man.”

Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/JeVbFZkQLL via @Change. Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) July 22, 2018

@JamesGunn I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man. You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood https://t.co/9kSf8Z1dP1 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) July 22, 2018

Others have chimed in their support. “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista wrote he was “not OK” with Gunn’s dismissal. Gunn’s brother Sean, who also appeared in “Guardians,” tweeted that his brother had “transformed” as he moved away from humor for shock value.

H/T Deadline