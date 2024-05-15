Sellers shoot buyers in two robberies during narcotic sales in Fort Worth, police say

Twice late Tuesday, men who intended to purchase narcotics were shot by the sellers in separate robberies in Fort Worth, police said.

The first victim said he was shot at a convenience store near the 8100 block of Calmont Avenue in west Fort Worth, police said.

As both men were inside in the victim’s vehicle, the seller produced a handgun and announced a robbery, according to the Fort Worth police account of the buyer’s description of the encounter. The buyer had a brief struggle with the seller, who fired one shot. The buyer was struck in the thigh.

The buyer was driven in a private vehicle to John Peter Smith Hospital and arrived about 11:30 p.m.

The second victim was shot about midnight at a retail parking area in the 5200 block of North Tarrant Parkway in north Fort Worth.

During the transaction there, the seller produced a handgun and announced a robbery. The seller attempted and failed to take the buyer’s mobile telephone, according to the police account of the buyer’s description of the encounter.

The buyer turned to leave and the seller fired one shot. The buyer was struck in the buttocks.

The victim was driven in an ambulance to JPS.

Neither injury is life-threatening, police said.

The shooters left the scenes before police arrived. Police did not announce an arrest in the cases.