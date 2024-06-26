To sell a catalytic converter in Ohio you may soon have to prove where it came from

The Ohio House voted Wednesday to make it harder to sell catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles.

Rep. Bill Roemer, R-Richfield, one of sponsors of House Bill 328, said it will bolster law enforcement's ability to investigate and combat catalytic converter theft.

"When you present that catalytic converter, there's a form you're going to have to fill out that basically says, this is where I got it, and that includes the VIN number of the car," he said. "If you don't have that, you can still sell the catalytic converter. But now you have to fill out another form, name, address, everything else."

Catalytic converters are appealing to those needing cash fast, as they contain platinum, palladium and rhodium. They are used to convert toxic elements from a car's internal combustion engine into less harmful gases through a redox reaction.

House Bill 328, which passed 93-2, would also create a two-day waiting period between selling and payment, so sellers would need to return 48 hours later to receive any money.

"This gives police an opportunity to say, hey, you know Joe here, you know, three days in a row, he's brought in catalytic converters," said Roemer. "He can't substantiate where he got them, we're guessing he's stealing them."

The bill's other sponsor was Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton.

Businesses that fail to comply with the regulations in the bill could face fines of up to $50,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mining for precious metals decreased significantly, increasing the worth of catalytic converters. Although theft has decreased since its peak in 2022 according to NBC News, it remains an issue.

Roemer first became aware of catalytic converter theft at a Chamber of Commerce event in Richfield. A part-time policeman approached him and told him of some particularly bold would-be thieves in the parking lot of Christ Community Chapel in Hudson.

"He said that recently, and this was now a year ago, there had been an attempted theft of catalytic converters," said Roemer. "People drove by two uniformed Hudson police with cruisers into the parking lot of a large church right on a Sunday morning and tried to steal catalytic converters. And I said, oh my gosh, we have to do something."

The bill now heads to the Senate and Roemer expects continued opposition from scrap metal dealers.

"So we'll just continue to, to push forward because this is something that I think everybody recognizes is needed."

