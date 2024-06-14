Self-proclaimed 'terrorist' threatens to blow up Brooklyn synagogue

NEW YORK — A self-proclaimed “terrorist” sent a Brooklyn synagogue an email threatening to blow it up if he wasn’t paid $10,000, police said.

Elders at the Kane St. Synagogue near Tompkins Place in Cobble Hill received the email threat around 8 p.m. Thursday, police sources said.

“I want $10,000 or I will blow up the bomb,” the email read. “You will blow up on the spot.”

The “terrorist” added “I am a terrorist and I have child pornography on my phone and on my computer,” a police source said.

Police searched the synagogue, but found no explosives, sources said.

The threat against a Jewish house of worship followed a vandalism spree that left five homes belonging to Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak and board members doused in red paint and threatening messages.

Local elected officials and Mayor Eric Adams decried the graffiti as antisemitic.

“This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it’s overt, unacceptable antisemitism,” Adams posted on X.

Messages left for staff and clergy at the Kane St. Synagogue were not immediately returned.