Self-Proclaimed ‘Eunuch Maker’ Livestreamed Castration of Customers, Sold Body Parts

Marius Gustavson reportedly must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for his crimes

Warning: This story contains graphic details

A self-declared “eunuch maker” who castrated willing customers, sold body parts and livestreamed some of his crimes has been sentenced to life in prison by a U.K. court.

Marius Gustavson, 46, pleaded guilty to several crimes, including conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm, creating and distributing indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornography, per the BBC.



Gustavson, who is Norwegian, was sentenced by a London court on Friday for engaging in various offenses that included genital mutilation, selling body parts and branding his victims, per the BBC, Reuters and The Guardian.

Gustavson carried out his business through a website named “Eunuch Maker," which was set up for a subculture of men who voluntarily have their penis and testicles removed, per Reuters and The Guardian.

The business, which served customers from around the world between 2017 and 2021, garnered more than 22,000 subscribers and earned him $377,706, The Guardian reported.

On one occasion, Gustavson had three men remove his own penis with a knife which was filmed, The Guardian reported in January.

One victim told authorities in 2020 that he was electrocuted after being strapped to a bed, had his testicles clamped and was branded with “EM” initials, which stands for “eunuch maker,” per the The Daily Beast.

"On one occasion Gustavson cooked what appeared to be human testicles, which were then plated to be eaten, and kept other body parts as 'trophies'," The Guardian and the BBC reported, quoting the authorities who spoke during the sentencing.

Some of Gustavson's victims were as young as 16-years-old, according to the BBC, The Daily Beast and The Guardian.

Gustavson's motivation for the crime was both “sexual gratification” and financial reward, the judge said, according to the outlets.

The judge said Gustavson was a “lunatic,” "an arch-manipulator" and “a butcher,” the BBC reported.

Gustavson has to serve a minimum of 22 years, according to the BBC, Reuters and The Guardian. Several others were sentenced to between four and 12 years in jail, including 67-year-old Peter Wates who had in his possession a butter box with genital parts inside when police searched his home, The Guardian reported.



