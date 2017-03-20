Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Visit Ripley's Aquarium Together

The Weeknd recently took girlfriend Selena Gomez on a date in his hometown of Toronto.

The “Same Old Love” singer, 24, and her boyfriend, 27, were spotted at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada over the weekend. Gomez and The Weeknd shared some adorable photos and videos from their romantic aquarium date on his Instagram account.

Aside from the aquarium date, Gomez and Weekend were also spotted watching a movie together. On Wednesday, the couple’s assistant rented out a theater showing “Get Out,” which amounted to around $1,200.

READ: Selena Gomez donates money for Lupus Research

Gomez and The Weeknd reportedly sipped on gin and tonic during their movie date. They also had three diet cokes, two orders of popcorn and a variety of candies including Twizzlers, Twix, Sour Patch Kids and Maltesers. Despite the large order, this did not seem to fill up Gomez and The Weeknd because the two later headed to the concession stand to order more. Unfortunately, they were a little too late because it was already closed, Daily Mail reported.

After enjoying the movie, the duo was escorted out of the theater and headed to dinner. On Thursday, Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed outside Japanese restaurant Blowfish on King St. West in Toronto. According to sources, Gomez and her new beau “got cozy” with each other and dined on wagyu steak, sushi and shrimp, eTalk reported. Earlier that day, the pair dined at the Thompson Toronto Hotel and later went on a shopping trip in Yorkville.

Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, are reportedly not slowing down in terms of their relationship, according to insiders. “They’re doing great together,” a source close to Gomez told People. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

Gomez also appears to be very much in love with The Weeknd. In fact, the “Hands to Myself” singer can’t seem to keep her hands off her new beau. “They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is,” the source added. “She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

How do you find Gomez and The Weeknd’s romance? Are you happy for the pair? Drop a comment below.

Selena Gomez More

Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Related Articles