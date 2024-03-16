Have you seen this vehicle? CHP says it could be connected to a fatal hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver suspected of fatally hitting a man on State Route 163 last month.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was found dead near downtown San Diego on Wednesday, Feb. 28. He was located within the center median of the roadway.

11 people displaced in Oceanside apartment fire

Based on the preliminary investigation, CHP determined the pedestrian was walking within the traffic lanes of southbound SR-163, north of Interstate 5.

CHP believes the man may have been struck by an individual driving a newer model black, compact BMW coupe — a 2 series or possibly a 230i model. The driver reportedly fled the scene southbound on SR-63 into downtown.

According to investigators, the vehicle may have damage to the front-end, left side mirror, and left side front headlights.

CHP is now asking for the public’s help for information related to this case. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen a vehicle matching this description is encouraged to call CHP San Diego Area’s Special Investigations Unit at (858) 293-6000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.