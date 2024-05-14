Seen on TV: 5/14/24
Click here for how to enter the Supersized Coffee Quiz
Click here for coverage on fallen Officer Jacob Derbin
Click here for information on the Mobile Food Pantry at Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church
Click here for Suzanne Stratford’s Inside a Demon House story
Click here for more on Retro House Airbnb
Click here for more on Shawshank’s 30th anniversary
Click here for Live Nation Concert Week shows
Click here for more on “The Adventures of the Ausome Kid” books
Click here for information on the wildlife center at Lake Metroparks Penitentiary Glen
Click here for more on the Fox 8 Golf Outing presented by CrossCountry Mortgage
Click here for the Fox 8 Summer Concert Draft
Click here for more on how to be an organ donor
Click here for why some Ohio tax refunds are being held back
Click here to contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force
Click here for more on Kickin’ it with Kenny in Cancun
Click here for more on Summer Slam
Click here for more on the Fox 8 app updates
Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
Click here to donate to the Northeast Ohio Red Cross
Click here to find out if you have unclaimed money from Ohio
Click here to sign up for our Daily News newsletter
Click here to sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
Click here to sign up for our Weather Alerts
Click here to sign up for our Recall & Safety Alerts newsletter
Click here for our Dining & Delicious Eats newsletter
Click here to submit your child’s artwork
Click here to download the FOX 8 News app
Click here for FOX 8’s sports betting in Ohio guide
Click here for suicide prevention, grief, and mental health
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.