Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MICHAEL DAMPIER, 35, 5’11”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Scott County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on charges of sex offender providing false information and sex offender verification violation.

PAUL MASSETT JR., 56, 6’3”, 205 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Scott County Sheriff’s Office warrant sex offender verification violation and sex offender registration violation.

Michael Dampier (L) and Paul Masset Jr. (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

