Have you seen me? Pygmy goat missing from the Washington State Fair

A pygmy goat is missing from The Spring Fair at the Washington State Fair grounds in Puyallup overnight, according to the goat’s owner.

Cowboy was part of the Cascade Pygmy Goat Association show.

Kaci Cluzel tells KIRO 7 that Cowboy was taken between 10 p.m. Friday night and Saturday morning, but a representative for the State Fair says the goat is missing.

In a statement, the Washington State Fair said, “We were notified early this morning and everyone has been on the lookout for him. Our heart does go out to this family, we know these FFA kids love their animals.”

Cowboy is her son’s goat, and he’s a mess, she said, and he really wants the goat back.

If you have information about Cowboy, contact Kaci on her Facebook page here:

URGENT: our goat is MISSING at the fair last night between 10 & this morning If you find please reached out to me ASAP!!! Posted by Kaci Mower on Saturday, April 20, 2024