Have You Seen Mollie Tibbetts? College Student Last Seen on Run in Rural Iowa

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was last heard from before she went for an evening run while dog-sitting with her boyfriend at a Brooklyn, Iowa, home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Friends and family of a missing Iowa woman have been tirelessly searching for her since she vanished last week, fearing the worst as they say she never would have purposefully lost contact with loved ones.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was last seen moments before going on an evening run while dog-sitting at a home in Brooklyn, Iowa, at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“She might have a FitBit on and she might have her cellphone, but obviously we've tried just calling her, but it's either off or dead so it would go straight to voicemail,” her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, told ABC News.

Tibbetts, who is enrolled at the University of Iowa, reportedly sent Jack a photo over Snapchat about 10 p.m. that night, and was not heard from again.

"This is not like her at all,” Tibbetts’ aunt Kim Calderwood told WOI-TV. “She’s a very responsible and conscientious young woman."

Hundreds of volunteers combed the rural area, searching barns, dirt roads, cornfields and vast farmlands on Friday and Saturday.

Their efforts were aided by officials, who used a helicopter in hopes of spotting Tibbetts. Officials have also checked bodies of water for her.

Foul play has not been ruled out.

“Everything’s on the table, unfortunately,” Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel told KCCI-TV.

State and local investigators are searching through Tibbetts’ laptop and plan to go through her social media accounts for any clues, but authorities have so far had little to go on.

“We don't know when she disappeared,” Kriegel said. "We don't know if she disappeared out jogging, we don't know if she disappeared from her home. That's the thing that's got us baffled right now."

Tibbetts stands at about 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Tibbetts' whereabouts is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-5679.

