Have you seen these missing teenagers? Plumstead, Bedminster police hope so

Police in two Central Bucks communities are seeking the public's help locating two missing teenagers, who may be traveling together. The Bedminster Township Police and Plumstead Police reported that teenagers Leilani Nevaeh Sierra, 17, of Bedminster, and Ryan Jaatar, no age, of Plumstead are missing.

Bedminster police are looking for leds on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Leilani Nevaeh Sierra reported missing on May 31, 2024.

Plumstead police are looking for the whereabouts Ryan Jaatar, who was last seen on May 17, 2024

Jaatar was last seen on May 17, according to Plumstead police. Sierra was reported missing on May 30. Authorities believe the two teens may be together.

If you can provide any information on the whereabouts of Leilani Sierra contact Officer James T Browne at jbrowne@bedminsterpd.com, or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch .

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Jaatar can contact the Plumstead Township Police Department at 215-766-8741 or submit an anonymous tip via CrimeWatch.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Plumstead, Bedminster police looking for leads on missing teenagers