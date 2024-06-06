Have you seen missing 93-year-old, last seen early this morning?

Jun. 5—A Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued after a Bellefontaine man drove away from his home and didn't return.

James B. Dearwester, 93, drove away from his home on South Evansville Street at about 6 a.m., and police are concerned for his safety, Bellefontaine police said.

Dearwester is white, stands five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a silver 2015 Buick Verano with Ohio license plate number JVJ1200, police said.

Anyone who sees Dearwester or his vehicle are asked to call 911.