Have you seen this man? Mason County Sheriff’s Office says he is missing

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an adult man who has been reported missing, the department announced on social media.

Bowen J. Bottorff was last seen on Feb. 5, then was reported missing by his father on March 12, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was last seen driving his father’s blue 2011 Ford Ranger, which has the Washington state license plate D62225A. Bowen was last known to be working for a logging company, possibly in Forks, Washington.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Ledford at 360-427-9670 ext. 844.

Bowen J. Bottorff