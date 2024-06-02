Have you seen this man? He’s accused of assault, Lacey police say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of assault.

Sometime during the morning of May 29, police say the man, unprovoked, assaulted a “random citizen” at a bus stop in the 4700 block of Corporate Center Drive.

Corporate Center Drive runs between College Street Southeast and Yelm Highway.

Although the assault happened that morning, the victim didn’t report it until that person needed medical aid, a dispatcher said. The medical aid 911 call came in about 1:45 p.m. May 29.

The Olympian has also reached out to police. The man is between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2 and was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue blazer and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County dispatch non-emergency line at 360-704-2740.

Lacey police are needing more information about this man accused of assault.