Have you seen him? Taunton man missing from day program for one week, police say

Police are looking to the public for help in finding a 66-year-old man who has been missing from a day program for a week.

Thomas Cassidy was last seen Thursday, May 16, at approximately 1:45 p.m., when he wandered away from a day program at 72 Church Green, police said.

Cassidy was reported to be wearing a dark green jacket with a striped polo shirt underneath and blue jeans, police said.

He lives on West Britannia Street in the Whittenton neighborhood of Taunton, but is believed to be suffering early signs of dementia and is unlikely to find his way home, police said.

Cassidy frequents the area of Taunton Green, Joe’s Diner and St. Mary’s Church, police said. He has previous addresses in Taunton and in Attleboro.

If you see anyone who fits his description, police urge you to call the Taunton Police Department at 508-823-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

