Have you seen him? Suspect identified in string of vandalism near downtown Dayton

Police need help finding a suspect in connection to a string of vandalism over the weekend in Dayton.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, several businesses along E 3rd Street in Dayton were vandalized early Saturday morning.

Dayton police have identified the suspect as Jack Gayhart, 55. He is wanted for a series of vandalism and criminal damaging offenses.

Gayhart has previously been arrested for similar crimes, according to the department.

If you see him or know his whereabouts please call (937) 333-2677 (COPS).

