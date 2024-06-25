Have you seen a flock of sheep? Six are missing from Falls Township

Six sheep have escaped their home near Falls Township.

According to the owner's friend, Brynn Posavec, who posted on a Facebook community groups Tuesday morning, they are still missing.

Merlino wool sheep also were featured for sale at the county's first fair on the Ruckman property.

Two of the sheep are black and four are white. They believe the sheep escaped their 15-acre fenced enclosure late last night or early this morning, Posavec said. Sheep were spotted near Warrington on Tuesday morning.

"There's a flock of sheep in my backyard!" a Facebook user posted around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Warrington is about 25 miles west of Falls Township.

Neighbors quickly shared the lost sheep news in other area community groups. One neighbor saw only five sheep, not six, Posavec said, but they are hoping to find the whole flock. "We're hoping they're all traveling together."

The sheep likely won't approach humans, Posavec said, unless they have grain in their hand.

The owner and friends have been out searching for the sheep for several hours with their dogs, Posavec said.

There are about 100,000 sheep in Pennsylvania, according to a 2020 USDA census.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Missing Falls Township sheep may be in Warrington: Facebook users