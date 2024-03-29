Have you seen either of these Feasterville teens? Police say they are missing

Lower Southampton police are looking for information on the whereabouts of two missing teenagers.

Charles Rieg, 17, was last seen wearing all-black clothing and riding his electric scooter around 4 p.m. on March 25. He left his family home on Russet Lane in Feasterville around 4 p.m., police said. Charles is described asd 5 feet 6 inches tall and 156 pounds.

Charles Rieg, 17, of Feasterville was reported missing on 3/25/24

Police are also looking for Eric Brandau, 17, who was last seen wearing a tan-hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black sneakers. He left his family home on Bridle Path Lane, also in Feasterville, around 1 a.m. on March 29. Eric is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 90 pounds.

Eric Brandau, 17, of Feasterville was reported missing on 3/29/24

The cases are not related, but are both reported out of Lower Southampton.

Anyone with information about either boys' whereabouts, contact the Lower Southampton Township Police 215-357-1234.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

