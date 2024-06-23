Have you seen this car? WA State Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal hit and run in Spanaway

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Spanaway, Pierce County, last week.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, a driver, headed north on state Route 7 at 204th Street East, struck a pedestrian headed in the same direction on the northbound shoulder.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver continued north on SR 7, according to State Patrol.

The driver’s vehicle has been identified as a white 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla with possible damage to the front bumper and hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.