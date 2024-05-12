Have you seen this car? SLO County police search for driver who allegedly hit bicyclist

A cyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after being struck by a car in Grover Beach, police say.

Police and medical personnel responded to a call at 11:10 p.m. of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at the intersection of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue, according to a Grover Beach Police Department Facebook post.

“Emergency crews arrived and determined a 31-year-old adult man was riding his bicycle on Grand Avenue when he changed lanes and was struck by a vehicle,” police said in the post.

He was quickly rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries and as of Sunday was in a stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle flee the scene following the collision.

Police then identified a four-door 1966 blue Ford Fairlane sedan with the license number UCS589 registered to William Ryan Dacosse as the suspected driver, according to the release.

Dacosse is suspected of felony hit-and-run, police said.

The Police Department asked for anyone with knowledge of Dacosse’s whereabouts to contact the department at 805-473-4511.