Seeking an antidote to gun violence, a St. Paul church will help turn firearms into gardening tools

As a Bible study group in St. Paul lamented gun violence in the community and the world, they wondered, “What can we do?”

The Rev. Kirsten Fryer told them about her friend who’s a retired pastor in Madison, Wis., and has taken on the mission of “Guns to Garden Tools.” It’s part of a national movement of taking firearms that have been surrendered and using blacksmithing to convert them into garden tools.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway in St. Paul, where Fryer is pastor, and the House of Mercy church are hosting a community event Saturday. Fryer’s friend, the retired Rev. Jeff Wild, will have his blacksmithing forge and anvil to demonstrate how he creates garden tools. There will also be seed planting and garden demonstrations, a community art project and free food.

Biblical verses from the books of Micah and Isaiah inspired the work: “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks.”

Fryer said of turning guns into garden tools, “What does it look like for us to take this thing that was meant to take life and create something that makes life?”

The churches, which share a building, have a pocket prairie with plants native to Minnesota at their corner on Roy Street and Shields Avenue. They plan to use some of the tools that Wild creates in the garden.

Part of a national effort

Wild was inspired by the book, “Beating Guns: Hope for People Who Are Weary of Violence,” which was intended by authors Shane Claiborne and Michael Martin to show why Christians should be concerned about gun violence and how they can be part of the solution.

Martin founded RAWtools (it’s “war” spelled backwards), which has programs on turning guns into garden tools.

Wild is affiliated with RAWtools and involved with Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, which trains leaders to organize safe surrender and gun buyback events. They disassemble and make inoperable the guns that are handed over to them.

“We hear some very meaningful stories from people who have experienced trauma because of a firearm,” Wild said. Last year, a woman who surrendered a handgun to Wild told him it was the gun her father used to take his life.

Wild said he’s also struck by the funerals he presided over during his 34 years as a pastor — a dozen were men who died by suicide and half of those were with a firearm.

In Minnesota, firearms were used in 45% of suicide deaths, 65% of homicide deaths and 54% of interpersonal violence homicide deaths from 2015 to 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. People can call 988 if they are in emotional distress or crisis, or the Minnesota DayOne domestic violence hotline at 866-223-1111.

‘Ali’s Garden’

To make the tools Saturday, Wild will be bringing parts from firearms that were surrendered in the Madison area in recent weeks. Bethlehem Lutheran wasn’t ready to take on a gun surrender event this year, but might consider it in the future, Fryer said.

People seeking to surrender a firearm in St. Paul at any time can call police at 651-291-1111 and ask to speak with an officer about it.

Also Saturday, the church will dedicate a garden at the front of the building as “Ali’s Garden.” It’s in memory of Ali Reed, who was fatally shot last June 25 in Minneapolis. Reed, 26, was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran and his funeral was held there.

“Ali was very much loved by his family and is missed every day,” said his mother, Amber Webber. His life was ended “simply by being at the wrong place at the wrong time. We may never understand why he was murdered. Ali had a kind soul, always willing to help out where needed and without judgment.”

Webber said she sees a need for better gun control and stricter penalties, “so firearms stop being easily accessible to troubled youth and other offenders. The young men out here senselessly shooting and ending the lives of others needs to stop. My son’s life mattered.”

At the end of Saturday’s gathering, the church will hold a Service of Lament for Victims of Gun Violence.

‘Guns to Garden Tools’ community event

Where: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway and House of Mercy parking lot, 436 N. Roy St., St. Paul.

When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. for community art projects, seed planting, gun violence information, free gun locks. Blacksmithing demonstrations 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Ask the Gardener at 1 and 2 p.m. Habanero Tacos truck will be there with free tacos until 2 p.m. Service of Lament at 2:45 p.m. The church is planning to hold the event rain or shine.

