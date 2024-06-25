Seeking alternatives to shuttering half-full schools in Florida

The big story: Closing neighborhood schools is not the only way to resolve capacity concerns that have plagued districts around Florida.

While some of the state’s biggest school systems are shuttering under-used campuses, others are looking at less divisive approaches to the problem. They’re focusing on ideas such as creating new programs to attract more students and establishing community partnerships to use the vacant space.

If they close buildings, they target the ones that have the lowest profile, and they try to make sure the community sees benefits in the change rather than getting upset about the loss of a cultural touchstone in the neighborhoods it serves.

The Pinellas and Pasco districts are two of those seeking the lighter touch. “It’s a sensitive topic that we have to look at carefully,” said Pasco assistant superintendent Betsy Kuhn. Read more here.

Duval County is among the districts preparing to close campuses. Some parents there are questioning the reports driving recommendations to raze some of the buildings, WTLV reports. Officials say they are looking into the concerns.

Hot topics

Career education: A Broward County private school is working to prepare Black talent to take the world of fashion by storm, the Miami Herald reports.

College costs: The Florida State University System Board of Governors will consider removing physics from a list of degree programs that are eligible for tuition and fee waivers, News Service of Florida reports.

Olympics bound: A Lake County middle school teacher quit his job to vie for Olympic competition in javelin. He’s on his way to Paris, WESH reports.

School leadership: Two Hernando County schools are getting new principals, Suncoast News reports.

Security: The Broward County school district’s efforts to implement upgraded high school intercom systems for security measures have been “bungled,” the Sun-Sentinel reports. • Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to allow recurring security funding for private Jewish schools, Florida Politics reports

University presidents: The president of south Florida’s only historically Black university stepped down, citing health concerns, the Miami Herald reports.

From the police blotter ... A Palm Beach County middle school teacher was arrested on accusations of inappropriately touching a student, WPTV reports. • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation into the activities of a small Christian private college operated by a central Florida lawmaker and her family, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

