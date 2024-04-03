Who can seek asylum in the United States?
On Wednesday the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals put SB 4, a controversial new Texas immigration bill on hold while the court continues to consider its constitutionality. However, the debate over how to reform the United States immigration system has dominated political conversations for months, as record numbers of migrants cross the southern border. Many of those crossers have one end goal: to seek asylum. But it's a complicated process that not everyone qualifies for.