Seeing more stories of gators in unlikely places? Here's a recap of the latest alligator affairs in Florida

Floridians and those scrolling through social media anytime this month have yet to say "see ya later, alligator."

Since the start of this month, gators have dominated headlines for being in scary situations, from inside kitchens to blocking traffic on Air Force bases.

You might be thinking "duh, it's Florida, there's obviously going to be an alligator story from time to time," which is fair. The reptiles are found in all 67 of Florida's counties, lurking in most of our waterways throughout the state.

However, there might be more to the multiple encounters.

Why am I seeing more alligators? Their mating season has started

Courtship between alligators begins in early April. The large reptiles are highly aggressive during this time, according to WorldClassWildlifeRemoval.com.

Mating happens in May or June, followed by the females building a nest and laying 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Eggs generally hatch in late August or early September.

Over the last 10 years, Florida has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1 million. From 1948 to 2022, 453 unprovoked bite incidents have occurred in Florida; 26 of these bites resulted in human fatalities."

Here are some of the most recent situations these large reptiles have found themselves in:

'Dinosaur-like' alligator marches down Florida golf course

A Florida golfer caught video of a roughly 10-foot alligator marching on the pristine golf course grass in Rotonda West, Florida.

Resident Chris Hulback captured the moment on video, finding fascination in the bow-legged creature making his way from one pond to another.

"In Southwest Florida especially, we are living amongst dinosaurs when we see them that big." Hulback told USA TODAY in an interview Monday. "There's something really fun about it."

8-foot gator crawls into woman's kitchen in Venice

Mary Hollenback of Venice, told USA TODAY that she thought it was "a neighbor accidentally coming in her house when the screen door rattled" back in March.

"So I come around the corner expecting to tell somebody they were in the wrong place," she said in an interview. "And, lo and behold, there's an alligator at my front door!"

The FWC confirmed in a statement shared with USA TODAY that it sent a nuisance alligator trapper to the private residence on March 28.

Alligator seen lurking outside of Fort Myers home

An alligator pays a call to a Fort Myers home Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Siara Mercedes Grant told Storyful about her encounter with an uninvited visitor outside her Fort Myers home on Thursday, April 18.

“I was cooking dinner when my neighbor called me to tell me there was an alligator outside of my house and to warn my husband, who would be coming home soon,” she said. "I opened the door to see where it was, and my husband yelled at me from the driveway, ’Don’t come out!’

According to Fort Myers News-Press, Grant's husband videoed the gator, which she said was hiding under the neighbor's car before trying to knock open the door to another house. Professional alligator wranglers came the next day to remove the reptile.

Man bitten by 11-foot alligator while walking dogs

According to a Collier County Sheriff's Office report, Rick Fingeret, 67, was walking his dogs in Naples when a nearly 11-foot gator attacked him and attempted to drag him to a pond.

The Naples Daily News reported that Fingeret waved down a motorist passing by and told her to run the alligator over. Once the alligator was run over, the sheriff's office's report says, it released Fingeret's leg and ran into the water.

Fingeret's injuries have not been reported as of yet. First responders treated and airlifted him to Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers for treatment.

Man wrangles 8-foot alligator with bare hands

In the most Florida story ever, a barefoot man wrangled an unruly gator that was hanging out in downtown Jacksonville.

USA Today reported Mike Dragich, a licensed alligator trapper, caught the alligator by his tail and then sat on top of him so he wouldn't escape. All while wearing no shoes.

Picking up the alligator like a baby, Dragich showed that the 8-foot alligator was no match for him, celebrating his victory by parading around with the reptile for everyone to see.

Nearly 10-foot alligator parks itself on MacDill Air Force Base runway in Tampa

An alligator parked itself on the tarmac of South Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base and blocked traffic until authorities arrived.

A video obtained by USA TODAY shows what officials described on Facebook as their "newest toothy Airman" as it was being captured by two FWC officers. It tried to break away from their restraints.

Officials said the alligator was later relocated to the Hillsborough River, where it had most likely been pushed out by a larger competitor.

Safety tips: How to stay safe around alligators

Remember, alligators may always be present near any body of water in Florida, especially fresh or brackish water. The FWC offered these tips to stay safe:

Closely supervise children when they are playing in or around water.

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas.

Don't wade in waters where large alligators are known or likely to occur.

Swim only during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators or in designated swimming areas with humans. Dogs are more susceptible to being bitten than humans because dogs resemble the natural prey of alligators. The sound of dogs barking and playing may draw an alligator to the area.

Never feed or entice alligators — it is dangerous and illegal. When fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and associate people with food.

Inform others that feeding alligators is illegal and creates problems for others who want to recreate in or near the water.

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps — do not throw them in the water.

Observe and photograph alligators only from a safe distance.

Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing or possessing alligators except under permit.

Never remove an alligator from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet. It is illegal and dangerous to do so. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

Contributing reporting: Cheryl McCloud, Treasure Coast Newspapers

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida alligator encounters: Mating season is coming, gators wander