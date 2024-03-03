Seeding + schedule for first Big 12 women’s hoops championship at T-Mobile in KC

The first Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship tournament at T-Mobile Center — and first to include 14 teams — tips off Thursday with Oklahoma as the top seed.

In their final year in the league, the Sooners, picked in the preseason to finish fifth, clinched first place with a victory over another departing school, Texas, last week.

The Longhorns, the league’s preseason favorites, are the No. 2 seed.

The latest ESPN bracketology has seven Big 12 schools making the NCAA Tournament field, led by Texas, which is projected as a second seed. Kansas State is projected as a fifth seed, Kansas an 11-seed. The mock bracket was compiled before last weekend’s games.

In Kansas City, the top four Big 12 seeds receive double byes and advance directly into the quarterfinals on Saturday. Kansas State is the third seed, and defending champion Iowa State emerged from a three-team tie to claim the No. 4 seed.

Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Brigham Young are seeds 5-10 and open the tournament in the second round Friday.

Thursday’s opening round matches No. 12 seed Texas Tech against No. 13 Houston and No. 11 seed Cincinnati against No. 14 UCF.

The championship game will be played on Tuesday, March 12, at 8 p.m. The men’s championship will tip off earlier in the day with a pair of opening-round games.

Single-session tickets range from $10-$85. For more information, visit www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship schedule

All games at T-Mobile Center

Thursday

First round

Game 1, 5:30 p.m.: No. 12 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Houston

Game 2, 8 p.m.: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 UCF

Friday

Second round

Game 3, 11 a.m.: No. 5 Baylor vs. Texas Tech-Houston winner

Game 4, 1:30 p.m.: No. 8 Oklahoma State. vs No. 9 TCU

Game 5, 5:30 p.m.: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Brigham Young

Game 6, 8 p.m.: No. 6 West Virginia vs. Cincinnati-UCF winner

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Game 7, 11 a.m.: No. 4 Iowa State vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8, 1:30 p.m.: No 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9, 5:30 p.m.: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10, 8 p.m.: No. 3 Kansas State vs. Game 6 winner

Monday

Semifinals

Game 11, 1:30 p.m.: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12, 4 p.m.: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Tuesday

Championship

Game 13, 8 p.m.: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (ESPN2)