See ya later, alligator: New exhibit opens Saturday at Tallahassee Museum

New four-legged residents are calling the Tallahassee Museum home.

Five female American alligators have taken to the water in the million dollar exhibit, which is one of the largest alligator exhibits in North Florida.

The gators range in age between seven and 12 years old. They can live up to 70 years in captivity. They are expected to be about 12 feet long, doubling their current size.

The Tallahassee Museum welcomes five female American alligators in the Museum’s newest exhibit. The addition opens Saturday, March 9, 2024 following a ribbon cutting at noon.

The exhibit was designed by Coyle and Carron, an award-winning zoo exhibit design firm.

It features a state-of-the-art life support system, extensive landscaping with natural flora, and unique structures designed to exceed the needs of the alligators.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at noon on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the exhibit.

This exhibit was made possible with the Museum’s Capital Campaign donors and Leon CountyGovernment through the Council on Culture & Arts.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Alligator exhibit opens Saturday at Tallahassee Museum