See who won Caller-Times Student of the Week

The Caller-Times Student of the Week winner is Noah Denton of Calallen High School.

The runner-up was Margaret Croft of Flour Bluff High School.

Here's what Calallen ISD shared about Denton:

Noah Denton is an "outstanding student who challenges himself with rigorous AP classes and excels," according to his nomination from Calallen ISD. "He always greets you with a polite smile. As a classmate, Noah is always willing to help his peers. He is engaged in all class assignments and discussions. He is also a devoted member of the Calallen Wildcat Band, which requires extensive practice and performance hours outside of school. He juggles all of his responsibilities and stays at the top of his junior class."

The nominations for next week's poll will be published online at caller.com on Monday morning. Voting will run from 5 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday.

School officials have the opportunity to nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Caller-Times Student of the Week chosen