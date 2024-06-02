See why this tiny museum in England has more YouTube views than MoMA and the Louvre
The Tank Museum in southwest England is located in one of the most rural places in the country. It gets a modest amount of visitors but online, it’s a different story. The museum’s YouTube channel is more popular than the likes of the Louvre and MoMa. It’s turned Chris Copson, the museum’s research and content officer, into an online star. Watch CNN’s “D-Day: Why We Still Fight for Democracy” with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper on Sunday, June 2 at 8pm ET/PT.