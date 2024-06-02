See why this tiny museum in England has more YouTube views than MoMA and the Louvre

TechCrunch

Having stepped out as CEO in 2014, Helgason still sits on the board of the now-listed company he co-founded in Copenhagen in 2004; but most of his time is dedicated to Transition Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm he launched in 2021 to focus on the climate. It's a tell that the fund is called "transition" and not, say, "apocalypse." In an interview at his home near Reykjavík, the entrepreneur-turned-VC shared thoughts on his ventures and the journey that led him from Unity to climate tech, a homecoming of sorts.