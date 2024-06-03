See why this is San Francisco’s most expensive home for sale. Jewett House lists for $38M

The most expensive residential property on the market in San Francisco, the longtime estate of late philanthropists Lucy and George “Fritz” Jewett, has listed for $38 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty— and it’s easy to see why the home might command such a price.

“Of all the magnificent vantage points in San Francisco, Pacific Heights is globally recognized as the city’s premier location and Outer Broadway its ne plus ultra,” the property listing for 2990 Broadway Street states. “(The residence) commands the most coveted, cornerstone location as the last house on Outer Broadway.”

That location shows off panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands and Alcatraz. Adjacent to the Presidio’s serene park setting, the 10,000-square-foot, four-bedroom residence designed by architect Sandy Walker “delivers a sense of glamorous intimacy,” the listing adds.

A video shows the amazing views and amenities of the home.

Broadway’s north side is home to many stately residences owned by the city’s legacy families, captains of commerce and high-tech entrepreneurs.

The Jewett House was built in 1987. The couple entertained big-name guests such as House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, former President George H.W. Bush and Prince Philip of Britain, according to the Wall Street Journal who spoke to son George Jewett.

The home has a solarium, full bar and grand white-and-black entryway with a spectacular winding staircase. There’s a seven-car garage, too.

George Frederick “Fritz” Jewett Jr. was a prominent San Francisco businessman and philanthropist who died in 2008 at the age of 81. He was a sailing enthusiast inducted into the America’s Cup Hall of Fame in 2005. Lucille Jewett was an active San Francisco community leader and philanthropist who died in 2023 at the age of 94.

Stacey Caen and Joe Lucier of Sotheby’s International Realty–San Francisco Brokerage are the listing agents.

The tremendous winding stairway.

Living room views.

Exterior view.