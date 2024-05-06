See who's nominated for the newest round of Student of the Week

It's got to be May as we head into the first full week of a new month. With the start of the week, it is also time to recognize the newest nominees for this round of Student of the Week.

Student of the Week is an initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Local high school students who have shown outstanding academic achievement and shown their involvement in the community were nominated by leaders at school districts in the area.

Voting is open until 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9. Cast a vote for this round's student of the week by visiting the poll below the nominees. You can submit one vote per hour.

More: Spokane High School's Tony Ellis selected as Student of the Week

The winner will be announced Friday.

The May 6 nominees are ...

Aurora Buechter, Spokane High School: In addition to being a dedicated student, Aurora is an active participant in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), cheerleading and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She is also a talented musician and a member of the Marching Owls, Spokane's marching band. Not only is she the District 18 Vice President of FBLA Relations, but she is also going to state for FBLA Parliamentary Procedure competition and has been nominated for induction into the National Honor Society. After high school, the sophomore plans to attend University of Missouri-Columbia and major in forensic science.

Anthony Eatherly, Kickapoo High School: During his senior year at Kickapoo, Anthony has been very involved participating in band year-round and even being part of marching band and football at the same time. He also has an integral role in the school's Student Council Cabinet as the Assemblies Commissioner. Despite his ability to get a crowd riled up at an assembly, Anthony is described as a quiet leader who puts a lot of time and effort into his extracurricular commitments. He always has a positive attitude and can always be counted on.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Student of the Week brings in new round of high school nominees