See where Wichita public high schools placed in 2024 US News & World Report ranking

U.S. News & World Report just released its 2024 ranking of the best high schools in each state, and while no Wichita Public Schools made the top 20, a school nearby ranked 10th.

The new rankings were assembled by analyzing college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and each school’s graduation rate. U.S. News & World Report released a ranking Tuesday for each state and a nationwide list, though no Kansas school made the top 50 nationwide.

Northeast Magnet School ranked best of all high schools from Wichita Unified School District 259. The school, located at 5550 N. Lycee St. in Bel Aire, ranked 27th statewide. Northeast has fallen from last year, when it ranked 18th. According to U.S. News & World Report, the school had 667 students as of last year, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 13-to-1.

According to a separate report, by school ranking website Niche, Northeast Magnet School got an A- overall grade and was ranked second among the best high schools in Sedgwick County.

The next highest ranked Wichita school by U.S. News was East High School, located at 2301 E. Douglas Ave., at 39th place statewide. Last year, it ranked 28th. The school had a total enrollment of 2,237 last year, according to U.S. News & World Report, and had a student-to-teacher ratio of 16-to-1.

In the separate Niche ranking released earlier this year, East got an overall grade of B-.

The only other school in the Wichita School District to receive a ranking in the top 190 high schools in Kansas from U.S. News & World Report was Northwest High School. That school, at 1220 N. Tyler Road in Wichita, placed 116th. Last year, the school ranked 103rd in Kansas.

Northwest High School had 1,363 total students enrollment last year, according to U.S. News & World Report, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 16-to-1. Northwest High School has an overall Niche grade of B.

The closest institution to Wichita to make the top 10 ranking was Andover High School, which is part of the Andover School District, about 20 minutes outside of Wichita. The high school ranked 10th best in Kansas, according to U.S. News & World Report.

These were US News’ top 10 high schools in Kansas

Here are U.S. News & World Report’s top 10 high schools in Kansas in 2024:

Sumner Arts Academy of Arts and Sciences (Kansas City Public Schools) Blue Valley High School (Blue Valley Schools) Shawnee Mission East High School (Shawnee Mission Public Schools) Blue Valley North High School (Blue Valley Schools) Blue Valley West High School (Blue Valley Schools) Blue Valley Northwest High School (Blue Valley Schools) De Soto High School (De Soto Unified Schools District 232) Blue Valley Southwest High School (Blue Valle Schools) Manhattan High School West/East Campus (Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383) Andover High School (Andover Public Schools)